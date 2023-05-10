Dr. Wendy Osefo serves a look and a quick thought on Byron Allen’s DC gala

Natasha S. Alford, Vice President of Digital Content and a Senior Correspondent at theGrio, meets “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Wendy Osefo on the red carpet of the 2023 “A Seat at the Table” D.C. gala.

Alford [00:00:07] Thank you so much for joining us. Tell me why you prioritize coming out tonight, because we know you’re busy woman. What did it mean to you to be here at ‘A Seat at the Table’?

Osefo [00:00:16] I think it’s very important to come out tonight just about the importance of the First Amendment and the freedom of speech. Right? That’s the dinner component. But then what Byron Allen stands for and what he has built and his empire and what it means to Black and brown people is something that I have to be a part of.

Natasha S. Alford (left) gives praise to Dr. Wendy Osefo’s stunning Nigeria-inspired gown (credit: theGrio)

Alford [00:00:32] Yes. It’s so important. And before we let you go party, tell us about the inspiration, because this is giving us fabulous. It’s giving art. It’s giving Afrofuturism. It’s giving Nigeria. Come on now.

Osefo [00:00:44] I think we’re really honing in on the Nigerian piece–it’s not by coincidence. I have on green. My country colors are green, white and green, and then mixing some of that Nigeria with my other roots, which is being from the United States. So I had to have some black in there. So, yes! All that’s good.

Alford [00:01:01] Well, we love to see it. Thank you for joining us tonight.

