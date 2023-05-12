Method Man says he never watched ‘Wu-Tang’ Hulu series, despite being an executive producer

The Wu-Tang co-founder says he noticed the show's writers were taking "a lot of liberties" in the popular series.

In a surprising revelation, Method Man, one of the producers of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” says he’s never seen the show.

The Grammy Award-winner MC was a guest on Kevin Hart’s “Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” podcast. Hart spoke about the importance of the Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy and how the show reveals that legacy, prompting Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith, to call the group’s founder and producer, RZA, “a genius.” But after saying that the idea of RZA turning the group’s story into a TV show, Smith revealed that he hadn’t seen it.

“I haven’t watched an episode personally, but I get the scripts ahead of time,” Smith said. “Everything ain’t for everybody; that’s all I could say.” Smith stated that he noticed early in the production process that RZA and the show’s writers were heavily dramatizing the story.

Dave East, Alex Tsa, Shameik Moore, Brian Grazer, RZA and Francie Calfo of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ speaks onstage during the Hulu segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour on July 26, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“They were taking a lot of liberties here with the story,” Smith said. “But in hindsight, knowing how some of these things work, and embellishments and sometimes you know dudes still have open cases and sh*t like that, I can understand.”

Despite the artistic liberties, Smith said he chose not to interfere, allowing the writers to move forward with their ideas. “I did not want to mess with their process. These people get paid to do these things. You’re talking about Hulu and Imagine, and sometimes you just got to step back and keep your opinions to yourself.”

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” premiered in 2019, telling how the influential hip-hop collective came together as young rappers in Staten Island, transitioning from surviving their dangerous neighborhood to forming a music group and dealing with internal conflict after gaining success. Rapper Dave East portrayed Smith in the series.

Last December, season three was announced as the final season, according to Deadline. The show’s series finale aired on April 5.

