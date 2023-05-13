Sasha Obama graduates from the University of Southern California with family on hand

The youngest daughter of the former first family earned her sociology degree from USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences on Friday, May 12.

Congratulations to Sasha Obama on graduating from the University of Southern California!

Sasha, 21, walked the stage at USC’s Allyson Felix Field on Friday to accept her diploma as the rest of the Obama family — Barack, Michelle and Malia — cheered alongside the thousands of proud family members in attendance, according to the Los Angeles Times.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 23: U.S. President Barack Obama (L), daughters Sasha (2nd L) and Malia (R) and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the White House August 23, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The first family was returning from vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

The youngest daughter of the former first family earned her sociology degree from USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences after transferring from the University of Michigan in 2022, per Teen Vogue.

Photos of the Obamas attending Sasha’s graduation quickly circulated on social media, showing Barack sporting a gray suit, Michelle wearing a black and navy blue dress, and Malia in a tan dress, the outlet reported.

Accompanied by Secret Service personnel, the high-profile family layed low during ceremony proceedings, smiling and waving to students and attendees who spotted them.

“I was so excited to see Obama and Michelle,” said fellow USC Class of 2023 graduate Michelle Davies, speaking with the L.A. Times. “I wanted a picture [with them] so bad, but then they left early. If I would have gotten a picture, I would have passed out.”

“I waved at them and Michelle waved back at me,” she added.

Sasha, who was 7 when Barack was inaugurated as president in 2009, attended high school in Washington, D.C., the outlet reported.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: Malia and Sasha Obama (right) attend the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images)

As a student at USC in Los Angeles, Sasha was closer to Malia, 24, who is currently making waves in the world of film and television after graduating from Harvard in 2021, per Complex.

In celebration of Sasha’s 21st birthday in June 2022, Michelle shared a heartwarming message about how proud she is of her daughter alongside a photo of Michelle holding her as a baby.

“My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea,” Michelle wrote, adding: “I’m so proud of the human you are becoming.”

