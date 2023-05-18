Rep. Bowman slams Greene for comparing the term ‘white supremacist’ to the n-word

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY, condemned Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying during a recent press conference that the term “white supremacist” is equivalent to the n-word, a racial slur.

“Her comments were not only racist, [but] they were dangerous and reckless,” Bowman told theGrio on Thursday. “She needs to be held accountable for those comments.”

Left to right: U.S. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York congressman explained that Greene’s recent remarks exemplify the importance of “accurate teaching” of American history, specifically African-American history, in schools in a “comprehensive way so that people like Marjorie Taylor Greene can understand the difference in what calling someone the n-word — especially a Black man or Black person — actually means.”

Greene held a press conference on Thursday morning at the U.S. Capitol where she introduced impeachment articles against President Joe Biden for what she characterized as the mishandling of security at the U.S.-Mexico border, Politico reported.

The conservative firebrand then pivoted her attention to a heated debate that took place on Wednesday after Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shouted at Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to resign as reporters tried to interview the embattled congressman.

Greene reportedly stepped in to defend Santos, which prompted an interaction between her and Bowman. The Georgia congresswoman told reporters on Thursday that Bowman called her a white supremacist during the fiery exchange.

“Calling me a white supremacist — which I take great offense to — that is like calling a person of color the n-word,” said Greene. She continued, “I feel threatened by him…he’s someone people should watch.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks during a news conference announcing a resolution to condemn replacement theory outside the U.S. Capitol June 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bowman told theGrio that he does not remember whether or not he called Greene a white supremacist; however, if he did, “it’s because of the evidence connected to that.”

He explained: “Greene gave a keynote address at a white nationalist conference. She has consistently engaged in rhetoric that is demeaning to people of color, Black people, Muslims and the like.”

The New York lawmaker told theGrio that Greene’s remarks of being “threatened” by his presence “is a bullhorn to other white nationalists who seek excuses to dehumanize and kill Black people.”

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, told theGrio, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a complete and total embarrassment to the United States Congress, to the district that she represents, and to the people of Georgia.”

He added, “Her words and her actions speak for themselves.”

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumb down as US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 7, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Video of the debacle shows Bowman telling Greene to “save” the Republican Party, America and children and to “do something about guns.” Greene fired back at Bowman, “Save the country. Close the border.” She then inquired about alleged missing migrant children and told Bowman that Democrats, led by President Biden, are to blame.

Before walking away, Bowman insinuated that Greene received her talking points from the Fox News Channel and that he had no idea what she was referring to.

The quarrel between the members of Congress came after the Democratic Party introduced a resolution on Tuesday to expel Congressman Santos from office after his recent indictment of 13 federal charges for allegedly partaking in fraudulent schemes, as theGrio previously reported.

Bowman told theGrio, “It’s not just Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s the entire Republican Party who have continued to refuse to hold George Santos accountable.”

He added, “With regard to the U.S. Capitol and the trust and integrity it should bestow upon the American people, he should resign or be expelled.”

