Tati Gabrielle finalizing deal to play Jade in ‘Mortal Kombat 2’

Jade, first introduced via the "Mortal Combat II" video game, is the bodyguard and friend of Princess Kitana in the sequel to the 2021 film.

Tati Gabrielle is close to joining the cast of “Mortal Kombat 2.” The actress has nearly finalized negotiations to play Jade in the sequel of the 2021 action-martial arts film based on the popular video game.

Jade is an assassin, bodyguard and friend to Princess Kitana, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Mortal Kombat II,” the second installment of the gaming series, was the official introduction of Jade. The forthcoming film continues the story of the martial arts fighters defending their home reality of Earthrealm against the Outworld.

Gabrielle is best known for her role on the popular Netflix series, “You,” gaining prominence over the last two seasons as Marianne. She first made a name for herself on The CW’s “100” and “Sabrina.” In addition to her TV work, Gabrielle’s feature film work includes “Uncharted,” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland.

Tati Gabrielle attends the “94th Annual Academy Awards” on March 27, 2022, at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

As Gabrielle finalizes her place on the “Mortal Kombat 2” cast, Karl Urban is confirmed to play Johnny Cage, a fan-favorite character from the original “Mortal Kombat” video game. Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson will reprise their roles from the 2021 film.

With theaters still affected by COVID-19, 2021’s “Mortal Kombat” became a streaming success on HBO Max. “Mortal Kombat” filmmaker Simon McQuoid will return to direct the sequel, with Jeremy Slater contributing the screenplay.

McQuoid will also produce the film alongside E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monsters and Todd Garner of Broken Road Productions.

