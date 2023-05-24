Magic, Cookie Johnson to be honored with Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award

The foundation will honor the couple for their HIV/AIDS advocacy.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) will honor Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson, with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award on Sept. 21.

The fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala will commemorate the couple for their HIV/AIDS advocacy, at The Beverly Hills Hotel, according to a news release.

Cookie Johnson and Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Photo by Caroline Ehrhart)

Johnson learned he was HIV-positive in 1991 and since then he has dedicated his efforts to “raising awareness and funding programs to stop the spread of HIV and AIDS,” the NBA Hall of Fame legend said in a statement, per the news release.

“We would like to thank The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation for recognizing our commitment to an AIDS-free world by honoring us with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at this year’s gala,” Johnson continued.

According to the news release, nearly 80,000 Americans were given free HIV/AIDS testing through the Magic Johnson Foundation’s (MJF) “I Stand With Magic” program from 2006-2009 across 16 cities. As part of this initiative, more than 622,000 people learned about the associated risk factors of HIV and the importance of testing. Through the MJF, the Johnsons have granted more than $14 million to HIV/AIDS organizations.

“The courage, compassion, and empathy of the Johnsons over the last 30 years have resulted in a tremendous positive impact on people living with HIV and AIDS,” said Catherine Brown, executive director of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, per the news release.

ETAF Ambassador Paris Jackson and entrepreneur Christine Chiu, a longtime ETAF supporter, will serve as co-chairs of this year’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala. The event will include a live performance and seated dinner for 270 guests. It will also include a live auction featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences.

Additionally, guests will receive an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive.

“The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation is grateful to Earvin “Magic” & Cookie Johnson for agreeing to be honored with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at this year’s gala,” said Brown.

“Although there is still work to be done, we appreciate the acknowledgment and look forward to continuing to advocate for those who need it most,” said Johnson.

