‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Florida travel advisory and the 2024 GOP primary

Host April D. Ryan breaks down this week's latest in politics with NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Ambassador Andrew Young, and former RNC chairman Michael Steele.

On the latest episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” host and theGrio’s White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief, April D. Ryan, breaks down the latest in the controversy between Florida and the NAACP after the nation’s oldest civil rights organization issued a travel advisory against Sunshine State.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, talked exclusively with Ryan about the group’s pushback on Florida’s recent laws and policies, including banning advanced placement courses for African-American studies and prohibiting aspects of LGBTQ+ identity in schools.

“We can’t abandon Floridians,” Johnson told theGrio. However, if one must visit the state, he said, “Go in mind with support of the Black community; engage civically and pass out banned books.”

Ryan also chatted with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, who was a lieutenant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helped usher in the era of landmark civil rights laws in the 1960s.

Young told theGrio exclusively, “We might roll back, but it won’t be far,” referring to the rise of anti-race sentiments and laws. He believes the immediacy of the internet gives news in real-time and fuels discontent in people. However, Young believes voters will ultimately course correct.

And lastly, for this week’s episode of “The Hill,” Ryan talked to the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele, about the growing list of Republican candidates of color running for president.

When asked what the chances are for either candidate being elected president, Steele humorously retorted: “Slim to none – and slim left the building.”

U.S. Senator Tim Scott and conservative radio personality Larry Elder, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, former Trump U.N. ambassador, are among those running for the Republican presidential nomination. So far, former twice impeached President Donald Trump is leading in national polls among the growing list of contenders.

