Congressional Black Caucus will soon embark on nationwide tour to protect Black Americans’ fundamental rights

“The Congressional Black Caucus understands the moment that we're in, and we also understand the weight of the moment to not have these fundamental rights or freedoms eroded. We will not be silenced,” said CBC Chairman Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) has launched a nationwide summer tour aimed at preserving fundamental rights for Black Americans.

This summer, Black congressional members will meet with city leaders and constituents to address how Black Americans can respond to recent “attacks on democracy” such as the banning of critical race theory and laws restricting voters’ rights, CBC Chairman Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said during a press conference.

The tour, Democracy for the People, will kick off on Saturday, May 27, in Charleston, South Carolina.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 9: Congressional Black Caucus chairman Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) speaks during a news conference about the Justice For All Act outside the U.S. Capitol March 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. The bill, introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), aims to strengthen anti-discrimination laws. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“What we’re finding is a lot of anti-blackness rhetoric and that rhetoric is now leading to direct attacks on the very existence and survival of Black people in our communities,” Horsford told theGrio.

The nation is also seeing “attacks by the Supreme Court to further undermine the fundamental rights that have been fought for by previous generations, specifically around voting rights, affirmative action and other protections under federal law against discrimination and racism,” he added.

Horsford told theGrio, he wants this program to “show our constituents what the fight is about, taking the fight directly to the people and ensuring they’re a part of the response.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus will also partner with leaders of Divine 9 organizations, civil rights groups, HBCUs and many others to educate voters on what may happen if the Supreme Court overturns key voting rights and affirmative action cases.

While speaking with reporters Horsford stated, “It’s important that we use this opportunity to speak truth to power, to save our democracy, and to make sure all of our voices and the voices of our constituents are heard in the coming weeks.”

The Democracy for the People tour will host events in 10 cities this summer including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Baltimore, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Houston, as theGrio previously reported.

The initiative will conclude in August and will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington.

The chairman told reporters: “The Congressional Black Caucus understands the moment that we’re in, and we also understand the weight of the moment to not have these fundamental rights or freedoms eroded. We will not be silenced.”

The tour’s launch comes weeks after the CBC held the National Summit on Democracy and Race which laid out efforts Black Congressional members plan to take to ensure that Black Americans have access to equal opportunities, as theGrio previously reported.

