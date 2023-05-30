Texas one step closer to banning diversity programs in public universities

Texas lawmakers passed a bill that could force the state’s public universities to dismantle departments, programs and training associated with diversity, equity and inclusion.

Texas lawmakers are taking action to shut down all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at publicly funded universities.

Both chambers on Sunday approved Senate Bill 17, which now goes to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature, the HuffPost reports. If the bill becomes law, institutions would be prohibited from requiring DEI training as a condition of employment or admission. The proposed law would not affect student organizations, guest speakers, data collection and college admissions.

Earlier this year, Abbott warned leaders at state agencies and public universities that DEI policies in hiring are illegal, according to The Texas Tribune. Abbott’s Chief of Staff, Gardner Pate, addressed the issue in a February memo that The Tribune obtained. “The innocuous sounding notion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others,” Pate wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference where he signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 on June 8, 2021 at the state’s Capitol in Austin. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

According to Pate, the DEI initiatives discriminate against certain demographic groups, but the memo didn’t specify which groups. Pate noted that hiring practices should be based solely on merit.

If Senate Bill 17 becomes law, the state’s public universities would have six months to dismantle departments, programs and training associated with DEI. The proposal also calls for “color-blind and sex-neutral” hiring practices.

Before the Sunday vote, Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, attempted to dissuade his colleagues from supporting the measure. “Don’t be on the wrong side of history. Don’t let Texas be the next state to get a travel advisory,” he said, referring to the NAACP’s recent warning to Black Americans against travel to Florida.

Earlier this month, Florida became the first state to ban universities from using state or federal funds for DEI programs and initiatives. Several other states have proposed similar legislation, according to The Associated Press.

As the HuffPost reports, the American Association of University Professors opposed Senate Bill 17 in a statement. “The bill sends a clear message to students, faculty, and staff that our state is not committed to welcoming students from all backgrounds and to building a public higher education system that is truly inclusive and supportive of all.”

