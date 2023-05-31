Churchgoer arrested in connection to the death of a N.J. councilwoman

On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum for the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, who was gunned down in her SUV in front of her townhome on Feb. 1.

A man who attended the same church as a New Jersey councilwoman has been arrested in connection to her February murder.

According to ABC News, police arrested Rashid Ali Bynum of Virginia, 28, on Tuesday for the death of Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville borough councilwoman and church leader. His charges include first-degree murder.

Dwumfour, 30, was gunned down in her SUV in front of her townhome on Feb. 1.

Prince Dwumfour and his wife, Mary, parents of Eunice Dwumfour, are shown during their daughter’s funeral service at the Bethany Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, on March 4, 2023. Police have made an arrest in the Feb. 1 murder of Sayerville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. (Photo by Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK)

“I hope that today is the beginning of a healing process,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said to Dwumfour’s family on Tuesday, “and also the beginning of a sense of justice.”

Yolanda Ciccone, the prosecutor for Middlesex County, described the situation as a “complex, incentive case,” sharing that Bynum had looked online in the days preceding the murder to see whether magazines worked with a specific weapon.

He allegedly looked up information about Sayreville and the Champions Royal Assembly church on the day of the shooting.

Ciccone said Bynum’s phone traced from Virginia to New Jersey at the time of the murder, and his physical description matched that of the suspect as described by a witness at the scene.

Dwumfour, a business analyst and part-time EMT was elected as a Republican to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021, defeating an incumbent Democrat. In addition to her role as a politician, she was a mother of an 11-year-old girl.

“There are no words that can be said to you to make you whole,” added Platkin, ABC reported. “I did not know Eunice. I wish I had. But I know that she was a public servant.”

