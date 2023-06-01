‘SuperFest’: Loni Love sheds light on her past engineering career, new mission as an entertainer

The following is a transcript of the video shown below

Loading the player...

Following “Byron Allen Presents The Comedy & Music SuperFest,” Allen Media’s John Kelley caught up with Loni Love. The variety show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET Monday on theGrio Cable Network.

John Kelley [00:00:00] People know Loni Love as the the TV star, movie star, comedy star. Not everybody knows your journey and your path. Tell people about some of your background being an engineer. HBCU. You had quite the life.

Loni Love [00:00:12] I had quite a life growing up in Detroit, the Brewster projects. And then I became I went to a HBCU. Proud Alumni of Prairie View A&M University with a degree in engineering. And I only wanted to do it because I needed the benefits, you know, And I’m still proud of that. I was an engineer, project engineer for eight years, and I decided to try a different type of life, and that was to become an entertainer.

Kelley [00:00:38] What do you really hope to do with what you’ve learned in your life and share with others? Cause I see you have a mission in your own mind of what you want to do, helping others.

Love [00:00:45] Well, you know, I really want to try to inspire, motivate and entertain. Those have always been the three things I’ve always wanted to do. I have to be an example to a lot of people, especially to women. To all women. I try to be a perfect example to motivate them, to let them know that they can have the life that they want and in their way.

This is just it. This is what we need right now, this time in our country. Because the one thing that music does, it brings everybody together. And then when you add a little bit of laughs is something that everybody can, you know, feel good about. This is the type of show that we need right now, and it’s right on time.

Kelley [00:01:21] Feel Good Party of the Year.

Love [00:01:22] It was a great party.

“Byron Allen Presents The Comedy & Music SuperFest” is available for streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and other platforms.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!