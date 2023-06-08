Tory Lanez, DaBaby allegedly tried to ambush Megan Thee Stallion during concert, court documents say

Lanez's sentencing for his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled for June 13.

Tory Lanez and DaBaby allegedly planned to ambush Megan Thee Stallion during her 2021 Rolling Loud set, according to court documents.

The State of California listed the incident in a 12-page sentencing memorandum, according to The Daily Beast. On July 25, 2021, Lanez allegedly planned to surprise Megan on stage at the music festival in Miami. Megan had a protective order against Lanez, pending accusations that he shot her in the foot in 2020.

The memo indicated Lanez and DaBaby, who had previously collaborated with Megan on several songs, allegedly planned to surprise Megan during her performance, violating the protective order that stated Lanez should stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. DaBaby brought Lanez on stage during his set at the same festival.

“It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage during her performance,” read the memo. “In no way was the victim previously aware of nor did she consent to the defendant’s presence at the venue when she would be performing.”

The directive said Lanez attempted to “re-traumatize” Megan by not only trying to ambush her on stage at Rolling Loud but also “weaponized misinformation” online attempting to discredit Megan.

The prosecution uses the memo to list several incidents from Lanez to justify their request to sentence him to 13 years in prison for shooting Megan. Lanez’s legal team filed a motion for a new trial, but a Superior Court of Los Angeles judge rejected it in May.

Lanez’s sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

