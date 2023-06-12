Actor John Amos of ‘Good Times,’ ‘Roots,’ says his life is not at risk, not sure why daughter seeking money

Shannon Amos, the actor's daughter, launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $500,000, saying her dad was a victim of elder abuse and fighting for his life. The actor and his rep refute the need for financial help.

John Amos, perhaps best known for his roles as James Evans on “Good Times” and as Kunte Kinte in “Roots,” denies that he’s fallen victim to elder abuse as his daughter claimed in a fundraising effort, according to an entertainment outlet.

Shannon Amos, the actor’s daughter, reportedly wrote in a GoFundMe solicitation that her 83-year-old father was “fighting for his life” in a hospital, CBS Colorado reported. The news outlet said Shannon Amos described his health struggle in the text of the GoFundMe campaign last week and added that “His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable.”

However, TMZ reported that its staff had spoken to John Amos, and the actor and his representative said he has not fallen victim to elder abuse, nor is his life at risk.

Shannon Amos’ fundraiser has a $500,000 goal, and as of earlier today, 300 people have donated more than $12,400 in total.

According to the TMZ report, John Amos said he has “no idea as to why Shannon may have started the GoFundMe.” His representative, Belinda Foster, said the actor was hospitalized to receive care for an accumulation of fluid in his lower extremities and abdomen, but doctors removed the fluid, and he was recovering, TMZ wrote.

The GoFundMe text last week stated, “My family and I unraveled a horrifying truth — my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation. Determined to seek justice, we are working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff’s Department in my father’s home state.”

“The combination of his current hospitalization, unstable housing situation, and health challenges indicates a daunting road to recovery ahead. Additionally, family members are required to travel and stay near the hospital to ensure his well-being. Your support is crucial in helping us provide the necessary care and support for John during this challenging time,” the solicitation states.

Today, the GoFundMe campaign includes an update. It reads: “Our family is unwavering in our commitment to ensuring John’s safety, stability, and healing. All funds are being allocated to a trust for legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses.”

Meanwhile, last week authorities via a press release said the Custer County Sheriff’s Office of Colorado, the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were working together to investigate whether someone had abused and victimized John Amos, CBS Colorado reported.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office press release expressed admiration for the actor and stated that he “has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office. We take allegations of crimes very seriously. … We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney,” CBS Colorado reported.

Amos’ career also included roles in the film “Coming to America,” in which he played the father of Eddie Murphy’s love interest, and the television shows “America’s Dad,” “Maude,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Cosby Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

