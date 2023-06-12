Megan Thee Stallion’s dazzling performance at the LA Pride

Headlining this year’s LA Pride in the Park Festival, Megan Thee Stallion shined brightly as she stepped out of her recent hiatus.

Megan Thee Stallion recently showed off her “body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody” during the Los Angeles’ Pride festival.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at 2023 LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

As she graced the stage on June 9 to headline the renowned LA Pride in the Park Festival in Los Angeles, the rapper exuded sheer brilliance in her ensemble. Shining from head to toe, the “Houston Hottie” rocked a transparent black bodysuit adorned with glistening crystal, swirly bra detailing, a diamond choker necklace and a matching bedazzled nail set.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper worked with stylists Eric Archibald, James Carroll IV, Dwayne Adams and fantasy designer L.O.C.A. to create the look, Women’s Wear Daily reports. L.O.C.A., who has made designs for stars like Chloe Bailey and Latto, shared that Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamond Goddess look” was inspired by Diana Ross and Grace Jones.

Megan’s performance was a pleasant treat for fans as the rapper recently revealed that she will take a break from releasing new music. In a high-energy performance, Megan Thee Stallion entertained the crowd with her hits and invited fans on stage for a twerk session – in which one fan stole the show.

Markell Washington was among the many fans chosen to join the star as she performed her hit song “Do It on the Tip” featuring the City Girls.

“ANYONE WHO KNOWS ME……..KNOWS I LOVEEEEEE ME SOME MEGAN THEE STALLION LAST NIGHT 🔥🔥🔥🔥😝😝 SHE BROUGHT ME ON STAGE, AND I HAD TO EEAATTTTTTT !!!!!,” Washington shared on Instagram. “I love this lady with a passion, lol, and the way she hyped me up the whole time, and they kept putting me on the big screen 😭😭❤️❤️🙌🏽 yeah, I did what I came to do.”

Although fans may not get any new music from their favorite “Hot Girl” this summer, they can look forward to more moments like this as Megan gets ready to take the Essence Fest stage at the end of June.

