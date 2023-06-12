Watch: Songwriter Traci Hale Talks Her Biggest Hits

TheGrio’s Eboni K. Williams talks to songwriter Traci Hale about how Mya’s "Case of the Ex" jump-started her career.

Traci Hale has written for some of your favorite artists of the past two decades. From Aaliyah, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, and Charlie Wilson, just to name a few, Hale has been able to turn her personal experiences into the soundtrack of our lives.

TheGrio’s Eboni K. Williams sits down and talks to the talented songwriter about how Mya’s “Case of the Ex” jump-started her career, taking a hiatus from the music business, and how God won’t let you run away from your purpose for too long.

The following is a transcript of the conversation.

How Mya’s “Case of the Ex” jump-started Traci Hale’s career

Williams: That’s Mya’s big ol’ hit song, “Case of the Ex.” We all remember that climbed the charts to the Billboard 100 back when it was released in the year 2000, 23 years ago. Insane. Of course, it remains Mya’s second biggest hit of her career. I want to bring back in songwriter Traci Hale, who is one of the creative minds behind that hit and so many others.

Traci, thank you so much for staying with us. Now, most of the “Case of the Ex” song was actually inspired by something that you were going through personally at the time. Did you expect it to blow up in the way that it did? Because I remember that song and where I was and what I was wearing like it was yesterday. Tell me about your experience.

Hale: Well, you know what? I sure didn’t. I didn’t expect it to blow up like that. Because when I write them, I actually just leave it there. I don’t really think about the next thing. I knew it was a good song and I knew it was a song that a lot of women could relate to about her guy and his ex.

You know, when they get together, what kind of sparks are still there? That’s what I was thinking. But I definitely didn’t know that it was going to have the success that it did. But I’m so happy that it did, because it’s kind of jump-started my life, actually. My career pretty much, you know?

Williams: Yeah. It’s always amazing, Traci, when you can pinpoint in your case a song or some people it’s a book or, you know, just this one piece of artistic work that totally changes the entire trajectory of your career. And the reality is, since people are still bopping to “Case of the Ex” today. So kudos to you.

Hale: Today!

Williams: Yeah, today. I know, I’m one of them.

Why the songwriter took a break from the music industry

Williams: So let’s talk about the fact that you did take a little break from the industry, right? You took a hiatus from songwriting, but ultimately you came right back to your passion. What led you to take the break and what brought you right back to it?

Hale: At that time. Music was really changing. How it was getting delivered and the game was really changing a lot. And I guess I just wasn’t willing to change with the game. So I decided that my piece had to be protected.

Everything was real crazy. I was going through a divorce and trying to, you know, get my footing and it just wasn’t fun anymore, Eboni, it wasn’t fun anymore. And so I decided to just take a step back and that step back turned into three years.

“God don’t let you run away from your purpose for too long”

Williams: Yeah, but you came back? Tell us about how you came back to it.

Hale: Oh, well, you know, God don’t let you run away from your purpose too long. So what happens is you keep getting pulled back in, and no matter how much you say “no”…that “no” kind of has to turn into a “yes” for you to be living in your purpose. And that happened three years later.

I was called by a fellow writer who had been probably calling me all the time, actually, but I said “no.” But this time I said “yes.” And what gave me the validation that I needed to be back in it is the very first thing I wrote after three years was Mary J. Blige.

So, it just gave you the validation that this is what you’re supposed to be doing because, you know, people, songwriters, we struggle, you know, getting songs placed. And doors were opening for me that wouldn’t open for everybody. So I knew that that was where I was supposed to be doing so.

Williams: Well, we are so glad that you came back to your passion and your gift, Traci. The hits that you have helped pen, you know, they are the soundtracks of our womanhood and our entire existence. Traci Hale, Happy Black Music Month to you, and we thank you for taking some time for us.

