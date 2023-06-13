Dwyane Wade sheds light on his 50/50 marital agreement with Gabrielle Union

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade breaks down the 50/50 controversy sparked by his wife, Gabrielle Union, and the couple's stance on prenups.

Dwyane Wade just shared his two cents about how the Union-Wade household operates.

As a recent guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the retired NBA star addressed the couple’s even division of finances, which sparked social media uproar last month. According to Wade, the decision stemmed from a conversation had by the couple in the early stages of their relationship.

(Left to right) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said, ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,’ “Wade told Sharpe. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said, ‘I got half on it. You will never say ‘my house’ again — you can say that in the arena!'”

Despite being individual household names in their respective industries, the couple has been intentional about evenly carrying the financial weight throughout their almost decade of marriage. According to People magazine, in addition to splitting the cost of their home 50/50, the same principle applies to anything involving their daughter Kaavia, also known as their “shady baby.”

However, as Union noted in the initial podcast appearance that sparked an online debate, each also financially supports their respective families.

“We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it,” said Wade. “I have 20 to 50 responsibilities, and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities — and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, so she has a lot of things she’s responsible for. She pays 100% of that, and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.”

While their agreement sparked divided social media discourse, the couple clearly understands and respects each other’s hustle and accomplishments. In May, Union shared the immense financial pressure she feels despite her success and struggles with a “scarcity mindset.” And as Wade told Sharpe, he understands the worth of his wife’s success and contributions.

“I told her the same way: ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire. You got money. You work hard for yourself,” he said.

Ultimately, Wade emphasized the couple’s 50/50 agreement is more nuanced than a mathematical even divide – it comes from a place of balance.

“In certain moments when we want to do better together,” said Wade. “We do better together.”

