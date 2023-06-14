Whoopi Goldberg wants ‘Wheel of Fortune’ gig after Pat Sajak retirement

Goldberg expressed her desire to host the long-running TV game show during Tuesday's episode of "The View."

Whoopi Goldberg has put her hat in the ring to be Pat Sajak’s successor as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Sajak announced on Monday that he plans to retire as host of the long-running game show at the end of the 41st season, which begins this September, according to People. Goldberg spoke about possibly taking over for Sajak during Tuesday’s episode of “The View.”

During a panel segment that included current “Jeopardy” host, Ken Jennings, “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin announced Sajak’s forthcoming departure and asked Jennings who he thought could replace him.

Whoopi Goldberg takes part in the “Till” press conference on Oct. 1, 2022, at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FLC)

Goldberg spoke up before Jennings could respond, saying, “I want that job! I think it’d be lots of fun.” Co-host Joy Behar also chimed in, joking that she could replace Vanna White, provided that she and Sara Haines could take “turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters.”

Goldberg’s experience with TV game shows can be traced back to the 1990s. She was the center square of “Hollywood Squares” from 1998 to 2004. She also has a prestigious hosting background. Goldberg has hosted the Academy Awards four times: in 1994, 1996, 1999, and 2002.

Sajak has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981, according to CBS News. In January 2020, he took a break from hosting the popular show due to emergency surgery. White stepped in as a temporary host while Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, filled in for White, turning the letters until Sajak’s return.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host announced his retirement plans on Twitter, posting, “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

