BlackMade: Kindred Space LA is an oasis of Black motherhood and birth

Kindred Space LA is an oasis of Black motherhood and birth

The organization is a game-changer, offering support throughout your pregnancy, prenatal and postnatal health schedules, and birth options at home or at Kindred Space.

Midwifery care is on the rise in the United States, but it’s still during a time when Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than their white counterparts, according to the CDC.

Based in Los Angeles, Kindred Space LA has worked for years to provide top-notch prenatal and postpartum care for mothers, preparing them for the precious steps into motherhood. It was created in 2018 “in response to the Black maternity health crisis affecting Black birthing people in this country,” according to their website. Patients are more than cared for in co-founder and certified midwife Kimberly Durdin’s hands.

Black women can get top-notch prenatal and postpartum care at Kindred Space LA. (Photo credit: Getty/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc)

Childbirth education classes are important for parents-to-be, particularly those who are expecting a child for the first time. These classes offer a secure and educational setting for parents to learn about pregnancy, the labor and delivery process, and postpartum care.

In addition, parents can become more familiar with their own bodies and learn techniques for managing labor pain. The classes also provide information for partners on how to support the expectant mother during childbirth. By participating in childbirth education classes, expectant parents can alleviate any worries or concerns they may have about the childbirth experience.

The Birthing People Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established in 2017 to train birth workers of color and raise money to support ancillary services such as mental health support therapy groups and acupuncture for families. Kindred Space LA is the for-profit arm that receives foundation support through the training division of the organization.

Not only are midwives healthcare professionals with years of experience, they are also people who care about the birthing process and understand the needs of the expectant and postpartum mothers in their care. Midwifery is the next step in birth delivery that every person should consider or at least learn more about.

