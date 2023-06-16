Snubbed! Meghan, Harry not invited to King Charles’ birthday

The couple has been at odds with the royal family ever since they stepped back from their working duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not attend King Charles’ birthday party on Saturday, as they were not invited to celebrate with the family, People reports.

The royal couple did not receive an official invitation to the annual Trooping the Colour event, which is the public celebration of the British monarch’s birthday. As People reports, the event dates back to the 1600s. Hundreds of British troops will participate in the parade. The Royal Air Force will also stage a special flypast, according to People.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Oct. 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – Pool /Getty Images)

“Harry isn’t about to show up just so he can be humiliated one more time,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have been at odds with the royal family and shunned ever since stepping back from their working duties in 2020. The New York Times reported that Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix after moving to America. They currently reside in Montecito, California, with their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The fact that Sussexes are not invited to one of the most important royal events of the year shows that Prince Charles “is not particularly eager to mend fences with his younger son,” Anderson said, Fox News reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour together in 2018. Harry recalls an icy moment from the event in his new memoir “Spare,” when Meghan made a joke about the festivities to Kate Middleton.

“Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful,” Harry wrote, according to The Independent. “And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

In related news, Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast is not expected to return for a second season on Spotify, Business Insider reports. Harry and Meghan’s production company Archewell Audio confirmed they “mutually parted ways.”

“The podcast will no longer be produced at Spotify as we are mutually parting ways,” a spokesperson for Archewell Audio told Insider.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Harry and Meghan will not receive the full $20 million payout from Spotify as part of the deal they inked in 2000.

Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast debuted in August 2022 and the 12-episode series featured a slew of celebrity guests, including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

Meanwhile, Meghan is expected to relaunch her popular lifestyle blog The Tig, according to Glamour.

The former actress last posted on the site in 2017 before it was permanently shut down. At the time, she signed off with … “Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’”

