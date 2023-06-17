Beyond Sports Lab brings baseball to inner city youth

Jason O. Bradley and Jerry Bruce founded Beyond Sports Lab to create a loving and caring environment that teaches kids that Black father's can lead by example.

Loading the player...

Jason O. Bradley and Jerry Bruce wanted to create something special in their hometown of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where they did not see a place where Black kids could learn from people that look and speak like them. They believed that sports could serve as a catalyst for change and a platform to challenge stereotypes. With this vision in mind, they decided to establish a unique organization called Beyond Sports Lab. For this Father’s Day, we celebrate them.

Beyond Sports Lab aims to create a nurturing environment where Black fathers and their children can bond, learn and grow through athletic activity. Bradley and Bruce knew that, by fostering strong relationships between fathers and their children, they could help build stronger families and a more united community. After getting support from local businesses, Bradley and Bruce managed to secure a facility where they could bring their vision to life. Recognizing the significance of empowering Black fathers and giving them the recognition they deserved, the community rallied behind the duo and their cause. Beyond Sports Lab has become a hub of hope and inspiration for fathers and their children.

Beyond Sports Lab focuses on softball and baseball for their boys and girls. However, Bradley and Bruce go beyond just teaching athletic skills. They strive to instill valuable life lessons in the youth, emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, respect and perseverance.

Beyond Sports Lab also partners with local schools and organizations to offer mentoring programs for the children involved. It provides academic awareness, guidance and mentorship, ensuring that kids have the necessary tools to succeed both on and off the field. The children have a space to thrive under the guidance of positive Black male role models, allowing them to gain confidence and a sense of belonging.

Through Beyond Sports Lab, Bruce and Bradley have created a legacy of love, unity, and empowerment. Black fathers and their children flourished, breaking stereotypes and rewriting the narrative surrounding fatherhood.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!