Watch: Hope Boykin on what Black independence means

Black people have contributed immeasurably to the fabric of the society they lived in, yet they yearned for a deeper sense of identity and recognition.

Loading the player...

For generations, the Black community had struggled against various forms of oppression and discrimination. Their ancestors had endured slavery, fought for civil rights, and overcome countless obstacles along the way. They had contributed immeasurably to the fabric of the society they lived in, yet they yearned for a deeper sense of identity and recognition. Hope Boykin discusses what Black independence means to her.

“The following is a transcript of that conversation.”

Boykin: [00:00:03] Because I’m undeniably black. I wake up black every day and I’m black in my mind. Every day I let people know what it is to be free, what it is to walk, what it is to build, what it is to make something. I am also now a part of the path, a part of the way to move forward, to open up the door for others to see. Not just folks that are black, but anyone who wants to follow in the footsteps. They can say it doesn’t have to just be someone who is accepted. It doesn’t have to be someone who’s who’s excluded. It doesn’t have to be someone who’s just isolated. It can be really for everyone. [00:00:03][0.0]

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!