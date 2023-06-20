TheGrio’s ‘Freedom Forward’ special celebrates Juneteenth and the best of Blackness

TheGrio's fourth annual video special celebrating Juneteenth featured appearances by Roy Wood Jr., Eboni K. Williams and the Alvin Ailey dance company.

TheGrio celebrated Juneteenth with its fourth annual “Freedom Forward” special. Hosts Natasha Alford and Panama Jackson highlighted the best of Black American culture on the day commemorating the end of slavery.

“Freedom Forward” featured interviews with prominent artists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders who educated viewers on the importance of Juneteenth, what they do to acknowledge it, and why it’s important to celebrate.

The special began with Jackson dropping knowledge about the backstory of Juneteenth, dubbed for June 19, 1865, when people enslaved in Galveston, Texas, learned of the Emancipation Proclamation that President Abraham Lincoln had issued more than two years earlier. Though it was long celebrated in Texas and elsewhere, it was not recognized as a federal holiday until 2021.

People attend a Juneteenth celebration in 2022, in Fort Greene Park in New York. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021, proclaiming it a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Jackson spoke to Jason Edwards, chairman and president of Juneteenth U.S.A., about his father, late state Rep. Al Edwards, who worked hard to get Juneteenth recognized in his state of Texas and the nation. The conversation included the revelation that while the United States celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday, it is not a paid day off for state workers in every state.

One of those states where it is a day off: New York, where the Juneteenth NYC festival happens every year in Brooklyn. Alford interviewed Athenia Rodney, founder and CEO of the festival, which went from being a local event to one of the biggest celebrations of Juneteenth in the nation. Rodney stated that she didn’t know Juneteenth existed until high school. By the time she finished college, she realized how important it was.

“One of the biggest reasons why we consider our event to be so crucial is we are hitting at the home and focus of the community, which is cultural awareness, education, and entrepreneurship that is the crux of what has grown the Black community and we feel like will continue to grow,” Rodney said.

“Freedom Forward” gave emerging artists a platform to perform. Poet and author Melania Luisa Marte read a selection from her new book, “Plantains and Our Becoming.” Jamar Langley, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” sang an a cappella rendition of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. comically riffed on “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and gave insight on what Juneteenth means to him.

A highlight from “Freedom Forward” was an appearance by “Gracie’s Corner” founders Javoris Hollingsworth and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth. The husband and wife team spoke with Alford about how they created their YouTube channel full of animated sing-along videos for children of color. Javoris said they started the channel out of “necessity” when they realized there was not enough animated content aimed at Black children. Gracie is based on and voiced by their daughter Gracelyn, who sings educational songs and songs about Black history.

“Freedom Forward: Juneteenth Special” also featured testimonials from theGrio commentators Eboni K. Williams and Michael Harriott. The special concluded with a profile of the Alvin Ailey dance company, featuring a segment of one of their recent performances.

