Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s co-parenting rule for introducing new partners to their children

After announcing the end of their 14-year marriage, Mowry and Hardrict's divorce agreement outlines their co-parenting ground rules.

Knowing when to introduce a new significant other to your children can be a challenging and nuanced decision; just ask ex-spouses Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict.

As the two actors are finalizing their divorce, new details about the specifics of their co-parenting agreement are emerging. For instance, according to documents obtained by People magazine, the former couple, who share 11-year-old son Cree and 5-year-old daughter Cairo, have set a specific timeframe around when new partners can be introduced to their children.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the documents read, per People magazine.

The pair, who will share custody of the children, also agreed that new romantic partners would be barred from sleeping over during those first six months while their children are in their respective homes.

“The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children,” reads the documents.

Mowry announced the end of their 14-year marriage via an Instagram post in October 2022.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she wrote, adding, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Despite announcing their split, the two have reportedly remained amicable and focused on adjusting to their new normal. Specifically, Mowry has discussed stepping further into her self-care journey, telling People magazine in November that she was “all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on [herself] and grow,” adding, “I always say, ‘Chase the joy.'”

After shooting down allegations of cheating as cause for the divorce, Hardrict has maintained focus on his children. For Father’s Day, he shared with People how important his children are to him and what it meant to participate in Tommy and Codie Oliver’s 2023 “Father Noir” photo series.

“This is very important to me because my kids are everything to me and I want to show that there are Black fathers who make sure their kids are number one. It’s great to highlight that in fatherhood overall, but in Black fatherhood especially, because being a Black father in this world isn’t easy.”

