The Warehouse, synonymous with house music, becomes Chicago landmark

The Warehouse, where DJ Frankie Knuckles helped introduce house music, got landmark status ahead of this weekend's Chicago House Music Festival and Conference.

The Warehouse, a storied Chicago venue known as the birthplace of house music, has received its official landmark designation in the Windy City.

Chicago City Council granted the building landmark status Tuesday, with support from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, the city of Chicago, Preservation Chicago and local house music fans, according to WGN 9. The Warehouse, located in Chicago’s West Loop, at 206 South Jefferson Street, is where house music was introduced.

The Warehouse, a key part of Chicago’s music story, attained landmark status this week on the heels of a petition drive that began in March. The dance venue stands as a beacon of history for house music fans and the city’s disenfranchised communities. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/WGN News)

“Chicago’s landmarks illustrate the story of our history and culture,” Johnson said. “I’m proud that the City Council approved landmark designation for The Warehouse, a space regarded as the birthplace of house music and a safe haven for Chicago’s LGBTQ+ communities.”

In March, Preservation Chicago began a petition drive to ensure The Warehouse was saved and conserved as a beacon of history for house music fans and Chicago’s disenfranchised communities.

Opened in 1977 by owner Robert Williams, famed DJ and house music godfather Frankie Knuckles converted the space into a nightclub that created “dancefloor freedom for Chicago’s Black gay community,” Preservation Chicago stated.

The Warehouse closed in 1982 after being deemed unsafe and was sold in 2022.

News of The Warehouse’s preservation came ahead of the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference, which hits the city this weekend. The two-day event takes place Friday and Saturday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Friday’s festivities will feature various panel discussions at Chicago Cultural Center. Saturday’s events will occur at Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn, slated to feature live music from artists such as Robert Owens, Noshaluv and Roy Davis Jr.

