‘Byron Allen Presents Juneteenth’ to celebrate centuries of Black excellence

The upcoming special will highlight generations of Black excellence from Jackie Robinson, Sidney Poitier and Martin Luther King Jr. to Whoopi Goldberg, Halle Berry and Barack Obama.

Get ready for “Byron Allen Presents Juneteenth: Celebrating Centuries of Black Excellence!” The upcoming television special highlights some of the greatest figures in Black history, from Little Richard and Nat King Cole to Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X.

The show, airing on theGrio Cable Network, will make for the perfect weekend watch as it entertains and educates by diving deep into these landmark Black figures and their enduring legacies in the culture at large.

So who can viewers expect to see during the TV event? Byron Allen hosts the show alongside stars like theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford and Touré, LeVar Burton, Tamron Hall, Kevin Frazier, Jon Kelley, Loni Love, and Shaun Robinson.

These hosts narrate in-depth looks at the lives of entertainment icons like Whoopi Goldberg, Halle Berry, Sidney Poitier, and Diahann Carroll, literary figures James Baldwin and Maya Angelou, and music legends like Whitney Houston, Little Richard and Barry Gordy.

Complete with real footage and animation, the special utilizes various visual styles to look back at these impactful characters in American history. Iconic moments and speeches from the lives of some figures are expertly weaved throughout the special.

In a preview clip, Allen, along with the other hosts, tease the special and promise to celebrate “the power” of Juneteenth. Check out the sneak peek below:

Byron Allen Presents #JUNETEENTH Celebrating Centuries of Black Excellence this Saturday, 6/24 and Sunday, June 6/25, at 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM ET ONLY on theGrio Cable! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QlBSKk3e1m — theGrio.com (@theGrio) June 21, 2023

“Byron Allen Presents Juneteenth: Celebrating Centuries of Black Excellence” airs June 24 and June 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m, and 10:00 p.m. ET only on theGrio Cable Network!

