Congressional Black Caucus demands Biden take action to address bias against Black migrants

“It's important to recognize that Black migrants face additional barriers when seeking asylum both at the Mexico-U.S. border and once in the United States,” says Leidy Perez, policy director at the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP).

The Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday demanding that he address biased immigration policies that disproportionately impact African and Caribbean migrants.

“It is imperative we prioritize comprehensive immigration reform, so we can address the inequities faced by Black immigrants within our immigration system,” CBC members said in the letter. “We must foster our immigration system, which upholds the values of justice, fairness, inclusiveness, and compassion.”

FILE – Haitian migrants who hope to apply for asylum in the U.S. wait to register their names on a list made by a religious organization in Reynosa, Mexico, Dec. 21, 2022, on the other side of the border with McAllen, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Jan. 5, said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., spearheaded the initiative where she and 59 of her colleagues called on the Biden-Harris administration to streamline the green card and work permit process for Caribbean and African countries, protect DACA recipients who face challenges in the court system and extend protection for Black migrants fleeing from adverse circumstances.

The letter to the president described immigrant communities from African and Caribbean diasporas as an “integral part of our society” and urged Biden to “heed our moral imperative to provide much-needed relief to these individuals, many of whom have resided in the United States for years and have made significant contributions to our communities.”

Black Congressional members said they are disheartened that the U.S. immigration system tends to be biased toward Black migrants and expect Biden to take action to promote fairness and equity.

In a previous interview, Clarke told theGrio, “[The U.S.] immigration system has historically been inequitable and is currently grinding up lives because of its brokenness. She added, “Black migrants deserve safety, respect and compassion.”

In a statement obtained by theGrio, Sergio Gonzales, executive director of Immigration Hub, said that due to “cruel policies” and “rhetorical tactics of extremist GOP politicians,” racist immigration policies still exist.

YUMA, ARIZONA- MAY 20: Immigrants from Haiti, who crossed through a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border barrier, wait in line to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol on May 20, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Black immigrants – despite their strong ties to our communities and contributions to the economy – continue to face great uncertainty about their future in the country,” said Gonzales.

In a statement provided to theGrio, Leidy Perez, policy director at the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP), said that he is proud to join this initiative to address the Black migrant crisis.

In their letter to the White House, Congressional leaders said, “diversity will always be our country’s strength,” adding, “Our willingness to accept newcomers into our nation is a key component of our global influence and soft power.”

