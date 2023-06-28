Quinta Brunson, Ariana DeBose and more actors sign SAG-AFTRA letter threatening strike

Meryl Streep, Lena Waithe and more also signed the letter saying the actors are "prepared to strike" if it comes to it.

A group of over 300 actors including Quinta Brunson, Ariana DeBose and more, have signed a letter threatening to strike if leaders of their union, SAG-AFTRA, fail to meet their requests when negotiating their new TV and film contract with producers.

Per Deadline, the letter, signed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, applies major pressure in an industry already dealing with strikes this summer. Joining Brunson and DeBose among the signatories are heavyweights such as Meryl Streep, Uzo Aduba, Lena Waithe and Daveed Diggs.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles in March. She is among the actors warning SAG-AFTRA leaders that they’re prepared to strike if necessary. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

The letter addressed to SAG-AFTRA leadership and its negotiating committee reads, “A strike brings incredible hardships to so many, and no one wants it, but we are prepared to strike if it comes to that. And we are concerned by the idea that SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not.”

The letter says it’s “not a time to meet in the middle,” regarding the current negotiations while also saying that history “has its eyes” on the union.

“We ask that you push for all the change we need and protections we deserve and make history doing it,” the letter continues. “If you are not able to get all the way there, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the membership, and join the WGA (Writers Guild of America) on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that, on our behalf, you will meet that moment and not miss it.”

As Deadline reports, the SAG-AFTRA contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is set to expire on June 30, adding to the pressure to come to an agreement in the next few days. The letter was sent days after SAG-AFTRA leadership told members they “remain optimistic” amid “extremely productive” negotiations.

As of Wednesday, the WGA is on the 58th day of its strike following failed negotiations for a new TV and film contract with AMPTP.

