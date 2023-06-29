Ja Morant wants lawsuit dismissed, claims self-defense in altercation with 17-year-old

Josh Holloway filed the civil suit last September, months after Morant reportedly punched the teenager for flinging a basketball in his face.

Loading the player...

NBA star Ja Morant wants the civil lawsuit against him dismissed, alleging he acted in self-defense when he punched a then-17-year-old during an altercation after a pickup basketball game last summer.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard’s legal team filed a motion Monday to dismiss the lawsuit.

In it, the lawyers contend that Morant’s punch, which he delivered after he was hit in the face with a basketball, was “only to the extent necessary to protect himself from further harm.” They added that Morant, 23, struck the teen, Josh Holloway, only once “and not hard enough even to knock him down.”

Ja Morant of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies is shown during a February home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Morant filed a motion this week to have a lawsuit against him dismissed, alleging he acted in self-defense when he punched a teenager last year. (Photo: Karen Pulfer Focht/AP, File)

“Morant acted in self-defense when [Holloway] intentionally struck him in the face with a basketball at Mr. Morant’s family home last July,” the motion reads, the Commercial Appeal reported. “He therefore enjoys civil immunity under the [Self-Defense Immunity] Statute.”

A hearing on the motion must be held within 40 days, the lawyers said, and would only address whether Morant acted in self-defense.

According to the attorneys, the motion also calls for all other proceedings in the civil matter to be put on hold.

Holloway filed the lawsuit in September. He was punched by Morant on July 26. Davonte Pack, a close friend of Morant’s, also is accused of hitting Holloway.

Morant’s father, Tee Morant, provided testimony in additional depositions submitted in the case.

Tee Morant, who said he was moving back and forth between the basketball court and the kitchen, where he was preparing food for guests, claimed he had urged Holloway to “go at Ja” during the game.

“I was telling Josh to go at Ja … act like he’s not an NBA player, as far as confidence purposes,” Tee Morant recalled, the Commercial Appeal reported. “‘You’re going to Oak Hill. So, once you get there, if you can compete against Ja at this level – once you get there, it should be easier.'”‘

The depositions of Morant’s friends Alexander Ndon-Blue and Christopher “Chip” Brunt — who, in addition to Tee Morant, claimed to have overheard Holloway threatening to shoot at the Morant home — were also included.

Tee Morant told Leslie Ballin and Rebecca Adelman, Holloway’s attorneys, that he didn’t believe the altercation was that serious. He also discussed phone conversations he had with Holloway’s parents after the incident.

The Morant patriarch described Holloway as “irate” when he walked the teen to the car and requested that he phone his dad, Stevie Holloway. When he did, Tee Morant claimed, he and the father of the young athlete agreed to have the two players sit together and resolve their issues.

But Tee Morant claimed he had a different chat with Josh Holloway’s mother, Myca Holloway, later in the day, when she called to ask about what had occurred.

Tee Morant’ claimed he tried to explain to Myca Holloway that he’d already spoken to her husband to ensure their son “was straight,” but as the phone call became too combative, Tee Morant said, he decided he didn’t want to continue.

He said Myca Holloway “got irate and started cursing and stuff on the phone,” noting that he told her he understood her outrage at the involvement of children, but adding he told her, “You’re not going to talk to me like that on my phone.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!