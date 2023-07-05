A new blood test can help diagnose preeclampsia in pregnant women

Preeclampsia is one of the leading causes of pregnancy complications. The newly approved blood test that detects it might help doctors alleviate risks.

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared a blood test that reportedly can help doctors identify preeclampsia in pregnant women.

Preeclampsia is a severe form of high blood pressure that can develop during pregnancy. According to recent studies, Black women are 60% more likely to experience preeclampsia while pregnant than their white counterparts.

Black women are far more likely than white women to experience preeclampsia, studies show. (Photo: Ton.l)

“It’s groundbreaking. It’s revolutionary,” said Dr. Doug Woelkers, a professor of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of California San Diego, per The New York Times. “It’s the first step forward in preeclampsia diagnostics since 1900 when the condition was first defined.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific created the test, which is specifically designed for women hospitalized for blood pressure concerns during the 23rd to 35th week of pregnancy. Though it is not a cure, with this test, medical professionals can potentially help pregnant women who are presenting symptoms and determine whether or not they will develop the condition.

“The warning signs of preeclampsia are not very specific,” said Dr. Sarosh Rana, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Chicago who has studied the test, per The Times. “A lot of women will have [swelling] and headaches. … But we don’t really know who among those patients is at higher risk for the really adverse outcomes,” she added.

The condition affects one in 25 pregnant women, but Black women in the U.S. are three times more likely than their white counterparts to develop complications from it such as kidney damage or death. Though the condition typically arises during pregnancy, in some cases it can appear after the child is born, causing some women to experience eclampsia, which can cause seizures and even death.

Track star Tori Bowie reportedly developed preeclampsia during her pregnancy, which is believed to have played a part in her untimely death. Stars such as Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, and Bowie’s former teammates Allyson Felix and Tianna Madison (formerly Bartoletta) have shared their experiences with preeclampsia.

The new blood test was developed using findings from a research study that discovered the ratio of levels of two proteins produced by the placenta can reveal chances of severe preeclampsia. These findings have a 96% accuracy and allow medical professionals to monitor women whose results may not show immediate signs of preeclampsia.

“A woman can go from feeling fine and being completely healthy and having normal kidney and liver function, and within 24 to 48 hours, those organs can fail, and she develops brain swelling and seizures,” said Dr. Ravi Thadhani, per The Times. “That is the scary part of the disease.”

Though the results of preeclampsia remain unpredictable, medical professionals hope these new tests will assist in interventions to alleviate maternal health risks.

