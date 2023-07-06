Keke Palmer’s boyfriend publicly criticizes her outfit, fans react

Keke Palmer and her partner Darius Jackson welcomed a child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, earlier this year.

After publicly criticizing one of her outfits, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson is in hot water with the actress, singer and producer’s millions of fans.

Recently, Palmer attended “Usher – My Way The Las Vegas Residency.” The “Lightyear” actress wore a black sheer dress over a black bodysuit to the concert, sharing the looks to her official Instagram page in a post that earned over one million likes.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Videos of Palmer began circulating on social media, including one where Usher sang his hit ballad “There Goes My Baby” to the actress while hugging and dancing along to the track. In the comments, however, Jackson, who as theGrio previously reported, welcomed a son with Palmer earlier this year, did not seem pleased with the new mother’s outfit choice.

He wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per USA Today, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” Immediately, responses flooded in from fans defending Palmer, causing Jackson to trend on Twitter Wednesday night. Many fans questioned his intentions with the post, with one user writing, “Shaming yo own partner online because they wore an attractive outfit is high levels of insecurity.”

Despite the backlash, Jackson doubled down with a follow-up tweet, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

He added, “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” His statement only caused more chatter from fans.

Palmer, seemingly not addressing the viral moment, captioned an Instagram post in her outfit, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late.”

As theGrio previously reported, Palmer gave birth to Leodis Andrellton Jackson this past February. In a recent appearance on “The View,” she opened up about motherhood and her connection with Darius, calling him smart, responsible, disciplined, and “someone you can build your life with.”

