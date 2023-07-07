HBO cancels ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

The three-time Emmy-winning comedy series from Robin Thede will not return to HBO for a fifth season.

Loading the player...

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” has come to an end. HBO announced that it’s canceling the comedy series after four seasons.

The network told Variety that “A Black Lady Sketch Show” won’t return for a fifth season. The statement praised Robin Thede, the show’s executive producer, showrunner, writer, and star, as a “visionary comedic talent.”

“For four exceptional seasons of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ we’ve been thrilled to partner with [Thede] on this groundbreaking, hilarious series, read the HBO statement. “Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

Robin Thede attends the “ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards” highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” on March 24, 2022, at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Thede also released a statement regarding the show’s cancelation, thanking all of the actors, writers, directors, guest stars, crew, and editors on the show.

“I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ‘ABLSS,'” Thede said. “I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” featured Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend as its core actors, with DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore joining as reoccurring featured players. The show became renowned for its prominent guest appearances from actors like Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, David Alan Grier, Quinta Brunson and Issa Rae.

The show became a critical success. It received 13 Emmy nominations on HBO, with three wins for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (2021, 2022) and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series (2022).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!