Prince estate releases two unreleased tracks

New Prince songs have arrived. The late music legend’s estate, Paisley Park, released two unreleased tracks from Prince’s vault.

The tracks “All A Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version)” were released to streaming platforms worldwide on July 7 via Prince’s NPG Records.

“All A Share Together Now” was recorded on Sept. 4, 2006. The previously unreleased track is a bass-and-drum heavy upbeat blend of funk and blues. It was recorded months after his Billboard 200 No. 1 album, “3121.”

“7 (E Flat Version)” is an alternate take of his 1993 top 10 Billboard Hot 100 single, “7.” Prince recorded this version on Aug. 9, 1992, with a different arrangement and instrumentation from the official version heard on 1992’s “Love Symbol Album.”

Prince’s estate stated that “All A Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version)” are the first releases as part of its emerging Prince Vault Series. Paisley Park plans to release more unreleased material to the public.

Both songs were initially made available last month exclusively to Prince fans who attended the Prince Paisley Park Celebration 2023 in Minneapolis. Ticket buyers received the songs on a USB flash drive shaped like a cassette tape.

Celebration 2023, held from June 8 to June 11 at Paisley Park for the seventh time since Prince’s 2016 death, featured dance parties, live performances, concert screenings, and panel discussions. Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh, and Chaka Khan were among the panelists, while Stokley, DJ D-Nice, and Sounds of Blackness performed live sets for the attendees.

