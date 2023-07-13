Watch: Arielle Brown talks skincare at CultureCon LA

Bea's Bayou is paving the way for women of color in the skincare industry.

Loading the player...

Attendees at CultureCon LA can listen and reflect to stories of resilience, overcoming obstacles, and using their platforms to uplift the Black community. You will find solace and inspiration at CultureCon. Arielle Brown talks here Bea’s Bayou skincare line.

“The following is a transcript of that conversation.”

Gilmore: [00:00:42] Let’s dive right into that, your skincare line. Tell us about it. Why did you start it? Like where was the need? Like you’re here surrounded by so many Black entrepreneurs, like, tell me about it. Let’s go. [00:00:51][9.0]

Brown: [00:00:52] Sure. So in 2020, I was dealing with a flare-up. I have seborrheic dermatitis, which is a type of eczema for African-Americans that affects 90% of us, actually different types of eczema. That was mine. And I was really encouraged by, I, you know, inspired by my grandmother, Beatrice. She made natural tinctures and pies, pralines, the whole thing. And I wanted to make something natural that I could use. So we are microbiome-friendly, which means we’re using the innovation of probiotics and we’re mixing them with herbs, some of which grow in our bayous in Louisiana, like sassafras and blue green algae, and educating people on what we can do to better our skin from the inside out. [00:01:31][39.1]

Gilmore: [00:01:40] You know, other young Black women, Black men like yourself, you know, being an entrepreneur, like what are those? Like, what words of advice that you would give? [00:01:48][8.2]

Brown: [00:01:49] I would say become the CEO of your mind first, believe in yourself. Do not subscribe to what other people tell you you can and cannot do. Do what you do. And if you need to change environments to do it, do it. Find amazing mentors and go find grants. They are out there. You just need to tell your story and be clear about the problem you’re solving. But there are so many grants out there to help you build your business while you can experiment and make some mistakes. [00:02:14][25.5]

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps!