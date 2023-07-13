It took 102 years, but Historical Society makes history with first Black president

Randy McKenney, a Windsor, Connecticut, resident for nearly 30 years, was elected to a one-year term last month.

Windsor Historical Society’s board of directors recently elected the first Black president in 102 years, a big step toward becoming more inclusive.

Randy McKenney, a Windsor, Connecticut, resident for nearly 30 years, was elected to a one-year term on June 12. McKenney is a beloved activist in the community and has served the historical society for three years, according to CT Insider.

Fifty-two percent of Windsor, Connecticut’s residents are people of color, CT Insider reports. (AdobeStock)

“I’ve been involved in the community and this is just kind of new, being a part of leadership with the historical society,” McKenney told the outlet.

“Ongoing education around diversity, equity, and inclusion, professional development, and interpersonal growth are at the forefront for all of us at the Windsor Historical Society,” per the website for the Windsor Historical Society.

In Windsor, McKenney has served on a number of boards, was a Town Council member for 10 years, and has led conversations about race, CT Insider reports.

“I feel comfortable because I think we’ve done really good work the last couple of years and we’ve actually made some changes,” said McKenney.

“Randy has expressed interest in Windsor history for many, many years,” said executive director Douglas Shipman.

When McKenney joined the board three years ago, there were only two board members of color. The town’s 17 board members consist of 47% people of color, and 52% of its residents are people of color, CT Insider reports. To reach the town’s youth, the society elected two students to its board of directors in December.

“Our goal is to actually represent the community with our board,” Shipman said.

“The people that have come on have brought some skills and commitment,” McKenney added. “We’re doing a really good job and we’re looking to tell all of Windsor’s history.”

According to Shipman, the goal is for all Windsor people to “see themselves reflected in their shared history.”

