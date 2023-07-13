You’re not seeing things; Jay-Z’s lyrics from ‘Justify My Thug,’ other songs, displayed in front of library

Several sources reported that the installation of Jay-Z lyrics was likely related to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which the Brooklyn Public Library has celebrated all summer.

Loading the player...

Passersby have been noticing Jay-Z song lyrics all over the Brooklyn Public Library, and it’s become the buzz of the town.

Lyrics to the rapper’s biggest hits — including “Justify My Thug,” “Hovi Baby” and “Encore” — are painted on the exterior walls of the New York borough library’s Grand Army Plaza site, according to Brooklyn Magazine.

The publication initially reported that the installation was likely related to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which the entire city is commemorating this year.

Lyrics to some of the biggest hits from rap star Jay-Z (above), including “Justify My Thug” and “Hovi Baby,” decorate the exterior of the Brooklyn Public Library’s main location. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to Complex, the cherished borough institution will close its primary location on Thursday to prepare for an exhibition honoring Hov, which will kick off with an “exclusive opening party.” It quoted a Hell Gate NYC source as saying, “a replica of Baseline Studios … which was originally co-owned by Jay and Juan Perez” would be part of the exhibit.

That source, a library insider, told Hell Gate they heard “Roc Nation is covering the cost of all the installations,” adding that visitors will discover details about the artist such as the “books on Jay-Z’s night table,” among other things.

There are rumors that the operations at the Brooklyn Library’s central branch are being “directly impacted” by the covert display installation, while information about the work has been “poorly communicated to staff.”

Jay-Z’s lyrics were shown printed on the library’s facade in a viral video earlier this week. In the video, a car speeds down Eastern Parkway as the driver arrives at a group of workers installing the display while “What More Can I Say” by the Brooklyn rap legend plays in the background.

According to Brooklyn Magazine, the library has hosted programs honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop all summer long.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!