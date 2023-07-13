Sunny Hostin shares her rules about her daughter wearing crop tops

In a segment on “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin revealed why she and her husband discourage their 17-year-old daughter from wearing crop tops.

On Wednesday, Sunny Hostin revealed some of the fashion rules in her household. During a discussion about a viral TikTok video in which a father asked his 12-year-old daughter to change her outfit, Hostin shared how similar scenarios play out with her own 17-year-old daughter, Paloma.

Sunny Hostin (second from right) and her daughter, Paloma (second from left) attend the “Hocus Pocus 2” world premiere in New York in September. Hostin said she and her husband sometimes make Paloma change her outfit. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney)

“There have been times Paloma comes down in a cropped top or something that’s tight and Manny [Hostin’s husband, Emmanuel] says, ‘Nice, go back upstairs,’” said “The View” co-host, per People. “And she’s like, ‘Why are you sexualizing me?’ And what I’ve been trying to explain to her is we are not sexualizing her; the crop top is, and there are men that like to look at little girls in crop tops, and I don’t know if she’s prepared to deal with that kind of attention that those nasty men are going to give her.”

Hostin admits that the dress code she and her husband have established for their daughter has sparked discussions among her friends, but says ultimately the couple has Paloma’s best interests in mind.

“We’re just trying to manage that expectation,” said Hostin. “So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with this father [on TikTok] saying, ‘Go back upstairs.'”

In addition to Paloma, Hostin and her husband share a 20-year-old son, Gabe, a Harvard student.

Though Paloma may not always agree with her parents’ dress code, she has publicly expressed gratitude for her mother’s guidance when dealing with boys her age. During a Mother’s Day surprise for Hostin on the “Rachael Ray” show, Paloma thanked her mother for teaching her valuable life lessons, especially concerning boys.

“You taught me a really important lesson recently about men. We love them, yeah,” the teenager said. “To just remind me that they’re not special enough to make me feel that way, and I think that’s a lesson I’m gonna think about for the rest of my life.”

Whether you agree or disagree with her parental rules about crop tops, Hostin is proud of the young adults she’s raising.

“I think the most important job in the world is making happy, healthy, stable, empathetic, beautiful people,” said Hostin after receiving the heartwarming message. “And I’m hoping that I’ve done that.”

