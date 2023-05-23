Whoopi did what? Yup, she gave Sunny Hostin a lap dance on ‘The View’

During the Hot Topics segment on Monday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg gave Sunny Hostin a lap dance as part of the discussion on cheating.

Goldberg and her fellow panelists weighed in on whether giving or receiving a lap dance at a Bachelor or Bachelorette party constitutes cheating, People reports.

(Left to right) Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. (Photos by Getty)

“I said during our Hot Topics meeting that lap dancing isn’t cheating,” Hostin, 54, said, adding “but come to think of it, I’ve never seen a lap dance. So maybe it is cheating.”

Goldberg offered to demonstrate a lap dance for the legal expert, which sparked laughter from “The View” panel and the audience.

“First I’m looking at you, okay? And then I start to turn, and then it’s all like this, and then it’s like that,” Goldberg said, Entertainment Weekly reports. Fellow co-host Ana Navarro stood up and added “And then it’s me going down over here, and then I go back on the side.”

During the segment, co-host Sara Haines filmed the amusing scene on her phone.

Hostin is ultimately convinced by Goldberg’s hilarious performance and said “That’s cheating!”

As People reports, after her demonstration, Goldberg said, “I don’t know if it’s cheating or not.”

“Listen, if he’s getting a lap dance, I’m getting one from Michael B. Jordan. If we can both get lap dances, I might be in for this,” Navarro jokingly added before noting that true cheating is an “exchange of bodily fluids.”

Goldberg disagreed with Navarro’s stance on the issue and suggested that sharing intimate details with someone over the internet is also a form of cheating.

“When people start cheating on the internet with somebody they’re sharing emotional stuff with, that’s cheating,” Goldberg said, according to EW.

Most recently, Goldberg expressed doubts over reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in what their spokesperson called a “near catastrophic car chase” by paparazzi in New York last week, according to The Huffington Post.

“If it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time,” Goldberg said on Thursday’s (May 18) episode of “The View.”

