Clervie Ngounoue of the U.S. and Henry Searle of Britain win the junior singles titles at Wimbledon

Clervie Ngounoue of the United States and Henry Searle of Britain won the junior singles titles at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Ngounoue became the second straight American — and 15th overall — to win the girls’ singles title at the All England Club by beating Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2. Liv Hovde won it last year, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so.

Ngounoue didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament en route to her first Grand Slam singles title.

“I’m really excited that this is my first,” said Ngounoue, who lives in Orlando, Florida. “It was a battle out there.”

Searle became the first British player in 61 years to win the boys’ singles title, defeating Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 in front of a partisan crowd on No. 1 Court.

“It’s a pretty special feeling and it is not going to come too often and I am going to try and enjoy it,” Searle said. “It was amazing in front of this crowd today.”

Gabriele Vulpitta of Italy and Jakub Filip of the Czech Republic won the boys’ doubles title by beating Branko Djuric of Serbia and Arthur Gea of France 6-3, 6-3. In the girls’ doubles final, Czech duo Laura Samsonova and Alena Kovackova beat British pair Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy 6-4, 7-5.

