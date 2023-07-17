Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shares letter to members confirming ‘commitment’ to diversity

The organization behind the Oscars is addressing diversity as multiple Black executives leave the institution. Per Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spoke about the departures in a letter to its members.

Since July 2021, four Black executives have left the academy, according to Variety: Christine Simmons (chief operating officer), Patrick Harrison (global relations and member outreach), Jeanell English (executive vice president of impact and inclusion) and Shawn Finnie (executive vice president of member relations, global outreach and awards).

The letter, signed by academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang, reads, “We have heard from some of you who have asked about our Academy DEAI programs as these efforts across our film community and other industries have been called into question. A number of Black executives in Hollywood have exited their roles, including within the Academy, and we recognize the concern this creates.”

“Given all of this, we want to reiterate, in the strongest possible terms, the Academy’s commitment to not only continuing, but expanding our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within our organization and the film industry at large,” the letter continues.

As theGrio previously reported, the academy’s journey to a more diverse and inclusive organization has become a long one, with 2015’s “Oscars so white” controversy signaling a major shift in the entertainment industry. Since then, the academy has diversified its membership and has new multi-tier regulations set to take effect next year in an effort to support underrepresented ethnic groups, women and LGBTQ+ members.

Read the academy’s full letter in Variety here.

