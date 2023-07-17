Boyfriend of once missing Carlee Russell says she fought for 2 days

Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Russell contacted 911 and a relative to report seeing a child strolling alongside Alabama's Interstate 459. Then, she vanished.

The boyfriend of an Alabama woman who vanished after reporting seeing a toddler wandering alone on the highway says she was “literally fighting for her life for 48 hours.”

Soon after Carleitha “Carlee” Russell returned Saturday to the Hoover, Alabama, home she shares with her parents, Thomar Latrell Simmons uploaded a Facebook post giving thanks to everyone who supported him and helped bring awareness to his girlfriend’s story.

“I don’t even know how to start off this post,” Simmons shared, “but to only say thank you to my lord & savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend’s life!”

Carlethia “Carlee” Russell reportedly returned to her home in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday night, 48 hours after she reported seeing a child on the highway and disappeared. (Photo: Hoover Police Department)

“I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night,” he wrote. “I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!”

Simmons said he had “straight tunnel vision,” even when he came across “false allegations & assumptions” on social media that he was involved in his girlfriend’s kidnapping. Although the accusations were discouraging, he posted, he maintained his faith.

“All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee’s situation,” Simmons continued. “She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment.”

“Once again I can’t thank you guys enough for helping us bring Carlee home!” he concluded. “God bless you all.”

According to Hoover Police Lt. Daniel Lowe, Russell’s family member on the other end of the phone eventually lost communication with her. An eyewitness claimed to have seen a gray vehicle and a man standing outside Carlee’s car, but they had no more details.

While searching the area, police found Russell’s car and cellphone but could not locate her or a child. There were a pair of rewards for information leading to Russell’s safe return home, authorities said — separate amounts of $5,000 and $20,000.

Police and fire personnel arrived at Russell’s home Saturday night and transported her to UAB Hospital before releasing her.

