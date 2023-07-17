Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 Black music artists turned actors/actresses?

Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma have a chat about the talented entertainers who can show out on the concert stage and the silver screen.

Jul 17, 2023
Headline holders Jamie Foxx and Keke Palmer are what you call a triple threat: They can sing, dance and act. Through the years, many marvelous musicians have made the transition from the show stage to the silver screen — and excelled.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma break down their favorite musicians turned actors/actresses.

The following is a transcript of their conversation.

Jahliel Thurman: Let’s see what we got.

Dozie Ezemma: Who are the top three Black music artists turned actors/actresses?

Thurman: That’s a good one right there.

Ezemma:  It’s a good one, yo! A lot of people made this transition. Number one, I’m going to start off with Tyrese.

Thurman: I like Ty. I like that. 

Ezemma:  Tyrese did his thing, yo! Number two, she did it and kind of came out of it: Beyoncé. 

Thurman: OK! She dibbled and dabbed.

Ezemma: And she did well. She did well for a little bit.

My number three for an actor, I’m going to go with Will Smith.

Jahliel Thurman: Oooh, that’s a good one. 

Ezemma: Will Smith, you know what I’m saying. He’s actually more actor, dabbled in the music, Then came back to acting and realized, yo, this is me. He did put out a song not too long ago after his son did. 

Thurman: “Summertime” was a vibe.

Ezemma: You OK. Solid!

Thurman: I’m going with my girl, Queen Latifah.

Ezemma: That’s a good one.

Thurman: You know! You know! I’m going with my man LL Cool J.

Ezemma: LL, yo! Great actor, yo! And the list keeps going.

Thurman: And I’m going with another person. You talk about Atlanta, so I’m going with T.I. I thought about him, yo! I thought about him. 

Ezemma: He’s had his features in these movies here and there. He be popping in and out. 

Thurman: He’s solid.

Ezemma: I’ll give you that. 

