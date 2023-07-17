Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 Black music artists turned actors/actresses?

Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma have a chat about the talented entertainers who can show out on the concert stage and the silver screen.

Headline holders Jamie Foxx and Keke Palmer are what you call a triple threat: They can sing, dance and act. Through the years, many marvelous musicians have made the transition from the show stage to the silver screen — and excelled.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma break down their favorite musicians turned actors/actresses.

The following is a transcript of their conversation.

Jahliel Thurman: Let’s see what we got.

Dozie Ezemma: Who are the top three Black music artists turned actors/actresses?

Thurman: That’s a good one right there.

Ezemma: It’s a good one, yo! A lot of people made this transition. Number one, I’m going to start off with Tyrese.

Thurman: I like Ty. I like that.

Ezemma: Tyrese did his thing, yo! Number two, she did it and kind of came out of it: Beyoncé.

Thurman: OK! She dibbled and dabbed.

Ezemma: And she did well. She did well for a little bit.

My number three for an actor, I’m going to go with Will Smith.

Jahliel Thurman: Oooh, that’s a good one.

Ezemma: Will Smith, you know what I’m saying. He’s actually more actor, dabbled in the music, Then came back to acting and realized, yo, this is me. He did put out a song not too long ago after his son did.

Thurman: “Summertime” was a vibe.

Ezemma: You OK. Solid!

Thurman: I’m going with my girl, Queen Latifah.

Ezemma: That’s a good one.

Thurman: You know! You know! I’m going with my man LL Cool J.

Ezemma: LL, yo! Great actor, yo! And the list keeps going.

Thurman: And I’m going with another person. You talk about Atlanta, so I’m going with T.I. I thought about him, yo! I thought about him.

Ezemma: He’s had his features in these movies here and there. He be popping in and out.

Thurman: He’s solid.

Ezemma: I’ll give you that.

