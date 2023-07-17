$40,000 all-expense-paid weed wedding prize goes to Michigan couple

Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt III beat out 15,000 applications in the giveaway hosted by the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

A pot-loving couple from Waterford, Michigan, won a marijuana-themed wedding giveaway complete with pot-infused food, Detroit Free Press reports.

Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt III beat out 15,000 applicants in the giveaway hosted by the Greenhouse of Walled Lake. According to a news release, the dispensary partnered with Choice Labs of Jackson to give one lucky couple a weed-lovers’ dream wedding valued at $40,000.

Contest winners Danielle Geralds (left) and Nile Hunt III sit at the fountain on Detroit’s Belle Isle, where they were engaged. They are due to be married in October. (Photo by Collin Williams).

Geralds and Hunt, a decorated Navy veteran, will tie the knot on the Greenhouse grounds. The space will be transformed into a wedding wonderland for 50 of the couple’s friends and loved ones, according to the news release. The celebration will feature a DJ, premium cannabis options, and a custom Mojo-infused chocolate wedding cake, the Detroit Free Press reported. Instead of an open bar, guests will be treated to a top-shelf bud bar.

According to the news release, contestants for the weed-wedding giveaway had to fill out a form with a short message on why they wanted to win. Geralds and Hunt won thanks in part to his heroic military story.

“They had a great story. They weren’t just looking to get a free wedding. They were like, ‘We want to normalize this.’ And I have a soft spot for veterans,” said Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen, one of six judges, Detroit Free Press reported. “They’re out there risking their lives — not for a lot of money, for our freedom. That was a factor. This guy was out there worrying about saving other people’s lives rather than his own.”

The couple, who use marijuana recreationally, also impressed Millen with their mutual passion for normalizing cannabis.

Jerry Millen (left), owner of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake, stands with weed wedding winners Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt III. (Photo credit: Greenhouse of Walled Lake)

“Nile and I have always talked about having an infused wedding, Geralds said, according to the Free Press. She also noted that a vast majority of her wedding guests also use marijuana. Additionally, Geralds and her family members have used the plant for medicinal purposes.

“There’s going to be a good buzz,” she said of her wedding. “Everything will be heavily labeled. There will be plenty of signage.”

Geralds and Hunt met through mutual friends in 2009 as he prepared for deployment to Afghanistan. After he was injured in a bomb blast in the Middle East in 2010, Hunt returned to the United States, where in Virginia he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in addition to his physical injuries. He went back to Michigan, where Geralds and other friends were a constant source of support, the Free Press reported. Hunt also turned to marijuana to heal physically and emotionally.

Years would pass before he and Geralds’ friendship turned romantic, and that moment came after they attended a mutual friend’s wedding in 2018.

“It definitely feels like a fairy tale,” Geralds said.

At their wedding, scheduled for Oct. 5, guests will throw marijuana leaves instead of rice at the end of the ceremony. The bride’s bouquet will incorporate cannabis leaves, as will the floral centerpieces, according to the Free Press.

Geralds said she wants obtaining weed to become as common “as going to the liquor store to get a six-pack.”

