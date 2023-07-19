Tracy Chapman gets love from country star who covered ‘Fast Car’

"Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since," Luke Combs said.

Loading the player...

Grammy-nominated country star Luke Combs is over the moon that Tracy Chapman approves his cover of her hit single, “Fast Car.”

Speaking to Billboard on Monday, Combs said the track “has surprised me more than you can imagine.”

Luke Combs performs in June at the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. To his delight, Tracy Chapman approves of his cover of her 1988 hit, “Fast Car.” (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since,” Combs continued.

Chapman’s Grammy Award-winning hit song gained new life through Combs’ country cover, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart earlier this month, theGrio reported. The song appears on his most recent album, “Gettin’ Old.”

“Fast Car” was released three decades ago and earned Chapman three 1988 Grammy Awards, including for best female pop vocal performance.

In response to Combs’ achievement, Chapman told Billboard in a July 6 report, “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there.”

Combs told Billboard that he’s performed “Fast Car” at his concerts “for six-plus years, and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along.”

“That’s the gift of a supernatural songwriter,” he said of Chapman’s work.

Chapman is the first Black woman to receive sole writing credit on a No. 1 country song, thanks to Combs’ “Fast Car” cover. Chapman’s version peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, per the publication.

“The success of my cover is unreal, and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones,” Combs shared with Billboard.

“I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

Chapman told Billboard this month that she is “happy for Luke” and “grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!