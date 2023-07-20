ESPN’s Kelley Carter marries Moreno McCalpin in star-studded vintage Black Hollywood-inspired wedding

The celebrity guests at Kelley Carter’s Huntington Beach wedding helped bring the vintage Black Hollywood theme to life.

Kelley Carter has stars in her eyes.

The Emmy-winning journalist and senior writer for ESPN’s Andscape tied the knot with Moreno McCalpin in Huntington Beach, California, on July 14. According to People magazine, Carter’s 200-guest wedding was vintage Black Hollywood-themed and featured high glamour, a champagne lounge, a cigar bar and a star-studded guest list that included Gabrielle Union (as a bridesmaid), Dwyane Wade, and more.

Kelley Carter, shown at a 2022 Los Angeles screening of “Women Of The Movement,” married Moreno McCalppin this month in a star-studded wedding in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Carter, who also is an entertainment reporter for ABC, told People the couple picked the theme because she wanted her guests to “step inside” her world for an evening and “feel like they’re attending a once-in-a-lifetime vintage Hollywood Governor’s ball.”

She added that the theme is also a tribute “to all of the classic, underappreciated Black actors and entertainers who never quite got the mainstream success and adoration they should have.”

Union wasn’t the only famous face in her bridal party. Actress Deborah Joy Winans was also a bridesmaid, and sports journalist Jemele Hill was the matron of honor. Meanwhile, actress Aisha Hinds, actress Olivia Munn and her partner, actor and comedian John Mulaney, were among the guests.

“Our hope is that our wedding will make everyone feel hand selected and wowed by our attention to detail in every aspect of our wedding, including even our friends who work in the industry and regularly attend fabulous Hollywood affairs,” she told the publication.

The Hollywood glamour didn’t just end with the decor. Carter, who regularly attends some of Hollywood’s biggest events, including the Oscars, made certain her dress for the big day was the most glamorous gown she’s ever worn. Initially, she thought she was going to walk down the aisle in a champagne-colored gown by the Spanish brand Pronovias. However, she told People her plans changed when the couture designer Katerina Bocci reached out three months before her wedding. Together they devised a whole new gown for her ceremony – a corseted, off-the-shoulder, floor-length, embroidered A-line.

“Even though I had no idea what it would ultimately look like until about four weeks before our wedding, I trusted her completely,” Carter said.

The event featured live performances by R&B artist Chanté Moore, who sang “Love’s Taken Over” as Carter walked down the aisle and “Old School Lovin’” during the couple’s first dance at the reception.

“Old School Lovin’” may have been their first dance song, but their relationship developed in a modern way. The couple first met in 2021 when Carter slid into Moreno’s DMs. She told People it meant “everything” to be marrying him now in her 40s.

“We both wanted to marry our soulmates, and we really waited to find the exact right match for one another,” she said. “Our partnership is truly a testament to not giving up, having both faith and patience, and holding out for the real thing.”

She added that far too often, women are facing pressure to settle when it comes to marriage. “I’m so glad I waited for the exact right, supportive partner to do life with,” she said.

McCalpin agreed about finding the right one, telling People ahead of the big day that even though he was excited for the glamorous star-studded event, he was most looking forward to “finally being officially married to Kelley.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.