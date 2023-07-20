Mariah Carey makes ‘Touch My Body’ TikTok with her twins

Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, join her for the TikTok dance challenge.

Mariah Carey jumped on her own bandwagon, joining a TikTok dance challenge using her song “Touch My Body.” In a video clip, her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, make cameo appearances.

On July 19, Carey posted a video on her Instagram page with the caption, “Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol.” Dressed in an all-denim outfit, the five-time Grammy Award winner is being tended to by a make-up artist and hairdresser.

As the song plays, the make-up artist and hairdresser begins to dance to the music while Moroccan and Monroe come into the frame and join the fun.

(L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah CArey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s “2017 Kids’ Choice Awards” on March 11, 2017, at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Carey is lip-syncing to her song while waving herself with a fan as her kids pop in and out of frame.

Although this is the first time Carey posted a video for the TikTok challenge, it wasn’t the first for the twins. Monroe and Moroccan previously did a “Touch My Body” dance challenge video dancing next to their father, Carey’s ex-husband and “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon.

“Touch My Body” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its 2008 release from the “E=MC²” album.

“Touch My Body” helped Carey reach 18 No. 1 singles on that chart, surpassing Elvis Presley. Since then, her 1994 hit, “All I Want For Christmas is You,” reentered the charts at No. 1 in 2019, bringing her 19 total Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers, only one behind The Beatles.

