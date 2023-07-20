QB Patrick Mahomes says he saved a lot of money on his Super Bowl rental

Patrick Mahomes rented an Airbnb in Arizona for the Super Bowl three months before the start of the playoffs.

In a clip from Netflix’s new “Quarterback” series, Mahomes, 27, revealed that he booked the relaxing homestay experience months before the Kansas City Chiefs learned they would play in the biggest sporting event of the year, People reports.

“I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel so my family will stay there,” Mahomes told Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the big game. When asked if he had a home in the area, Mahomes, who is worth an estimated $50 million, explained that he wanted to save money, saying, “No, I just Airbnb’d it.”

The predictive move paid off as Kansas City made it to the 2023 Super Bowl and beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes was also crowned Most Valuable Player for the game held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The team previously nabbed the trophy in 2020 when they beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

The eight-episode docuseries “Quarterback” follows Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season. Per Netflix’s synopsis, the series “gives fans an inside look at the players’ lives on the field and off,” as well as “intimate moments with their families, friends and trainers.”

“Look — we’ve seen quarterbacks mic’d up for a game. We’ve certainly seen training camp. But we’ve never followed a quarterback throughout the entire season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last-second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days,” Hall of Fame quarterback and “Quarterback” executive producer Peyton Manning told Netflix.

Mahomes spoke to People at the documentary series premiere, where he attributed his success to his wife, with whom he shares two young children.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” he said of his wife Brittany Mahomes. “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

Mahomes added, “I can be myself, the same person I’ve grown up being — and luckily that’s won a couple of Super Bowls.”

In 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth at least $450M, reported ESPN. According to The Sports Rush, he is expected to become a billionaire by 2030.

