Who is Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett?

The outspoken freshman congresswoman has made it her life's goal to ensure justice for all.

In recent weeks, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has made headlines for her spirited remarks during congressional hearings, and her strong rebuttals to claims made by her Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill.

Earlier this week, Crockett reacted to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who suggested during a hearing that a congressional witness should read Breitbart, a far-right conservative news outlet, in order to stay informed.

“Breitbart content has been described as misogynistic, xenophobic and racist by academics and journalists,” Crockett said, after a quick Google search.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“I don’t know that’s where I want anybody to take their cues from – especially if they’re trying to run this country,” she said.

On July 14, Crockett criticized her Republican colleagues’ comments about public safety during an impassioned speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“If my colleagues really care about making sure that we’re going to be safe in our streets, then maybe we will get some gun reform and stop going after DEI and stop going after women’s reproductive rights,” said Crockett, shortly before her microphone was shut off for speaking too long.

Crockett is a freshman congresswoman elected in 2022 after beating Democratic challenger Jane Hope Hamilton in a primary runoff election. She won the general election in November of the same year and became the representative for Texas’ 30th district.

Below are some fun facts that you should know about Rep. Crockett.

Did you know that Crockett has been an attorney for over 15 years?

The outspoken congresswoman is licensed to practice law in Texas, Arkansas and in any federal courts. She obtained her J.D. from the University of Houston and earned a B.A. in Business Administration from Rhodes College.

Her passion for social justice was ignited after she and other Rhodes College students were victims of a hate crime.

When beginning her legal career, she spent time serving as a criminal defense attorney and public defender. She previously worked in the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office, where she defended juveniles and worked to prevent them from being incarcerated.

Crockett is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Crockett told CNN in 2021 that she has received a lot of support from her sorority sisters over the years. Some have worked with her on the campaign trail, while others rallied at the Texas Capitol during hearings for voting rights legislation.

The Texas Congressman takes sisterhood very seriously. On Jan. 13, 2021, she took to Instagram to pay homage to two legendary members of the sorority; Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress, and Barbara Jordan, the Texas Legislature’s first elected Black member.

Crockett was the first Black female Democrat to play in a Congressional baseball game.

In June 2023, Crockett made history when she became the very first Black female Democrat to play in a Congressional baseball game.

The congressional baseball game has been a tradition dating back to 1909 and is used to raise money for charity. This year’s game raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Literacy Center, Washington Nationals Philanthropies and the local Major League Baseball team’s charity.

Since the inception of the annual congressional baseball game 114 years ago, no Democratic Black woman has suited up to play a game of baseball alongside congressional colleagues. The first Black woman to play in the baseball game was former Republican Congresswoman Mia Love of Utah in 2018.

