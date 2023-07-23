Florida A&M says music video filmed in football locker room violated school’s core values, program suspended

The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs,” said FAMU head coach Willie Simmons in a statement Friday.

Florida A&M University’s head football coach has suspended all team activities pending an investigation into how the school’s locker room was accessed to film an unauthorized music video.

The official music video for the song “Send A Blitz” by Real Boston Richey, released July 21, features the rapper and multiple FAMU football players sporting team-branded gear and game helmets while dancing to the song, which contains sexually explicit lyrics as well as drug and gun references, according to Bleacher Report.

“Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization. The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs,” said FAMU head coach Willie Simmons in a statement Friday, adding that an internal investigation is underway.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image,” he continued. “As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach I am effectively suspending all football related activities until further notice.”

Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat that the players’ inclusion in the video did not breach NCAA regulations, nor was FAMU’s merchandise deal with Nike violated by Real Boston Richey wearing a Nike-branded FAMU polo shirt in the video.

However, he noted “some legal issues” related to the video’s release.

“We are trying to talk to the right people to do everything not only to cover ourselves, but the young man (Real Boston Richey) in the video,” he told the outlet.

Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat that he is unsure when the team will return to offseason workouts, but said they will still attend the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day on Tuesday in Birmingham.

