Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish awed at working with Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Haunted Mansion’

Dawson said she and Curtis are "really stoked" about the project, calling it "a really special film."

Loading the player...

Rosario Dawson is gushing about working with Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis in the new “Haunted Mansion,” People reports.

The supernatural horror comedy is inspired by the classic theme park attraction and centers on a “woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters,” per Fandango. Directed by Justin Simien, “Haunted Mansion” stars LaKeith Stanfield and an ensemble cast including Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

(Left to right) Rosario Dawson and Tiffany Haddish; Jamie Lee Curtis (Photo credit: Getty)

“We did get to actually spend time with each other that wasn’t just on set,” Dawson, 44, shared with People.

“Jamie, you know, me and Tiffany were definitely besides ourselves being around [her],” she said.

“Tiffany would have these house parties where she would be getting her nails and her henna done, and [Danny DeVito] would come over with Jeff, our costumer,” Dawson revealed.

Dawson said she and Curtis are “really stoked” about the project, calling it “a really special film.”

The actress also noted that the upcoming feature “has a totally different vibe” compared to 2003’s “Haunted Mansion” movie starring Eddie Murphy. According to Dawson, Simien “will say it’s very Black, it’s very New Orleans,” she told People.

As comicbook.com reports, the new version is rated PG-13 for “some thematic elements and scary action.” Murphy’s film was rated PG.

In the new film, Dawson plays Gabbie, a single mother who lives in a haunted house. She turns to a paranormal tour guide to expel the vile spirits. Curtis stars as Madame Leotoa, a character who “starts off as one of the relics, one of the items, one of the aspects of the house that has to be discovered, but becomes a functional character and a useful ally in the film,” Simien explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“It was really beautiful how [director Justin Simien] kind of brought us together and gave us all crystals and we were reading the script together and just creating these nice moments,” Dawson told People.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dawson and her costars could not walk the “Haunted Mansion” red carpet premiere at Disneyland last Saturday.

“Haunted Mansion” opens in theaters nationwide on July 28.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!