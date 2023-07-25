Lizzo, in Australia, does a ‘shoey,’ drinking tequila from a boot

The "About Damn Time" singer did the Australian custom of drinking alcohol from her shoe during a recent concert in Sydney.

Lizzo got acquainted with a local custom while touring in Australia. During a concert, the singer-flutist drank a “shoey,” or drinking alcohol from a shoe.

A shoey has been an Australian tradition since the early 20th century, according to People. You pour alcohol into your shoe, take a drink, and then put your shoe back on your foot. While performing in Sydney, fans asked Lizzo to do a shoey on-stage.

The four-time Grammy Award-winner didn’t know what to make of the request, as captured by a fan in the audience and posted to TikTok. “Take a drink from my shoe? Is that what you’re saying,?” Lizzo asked the audience. Being a good sport, she commenced to pour a bottle of tequila into her boot.

Lizzo performs on stage during “The BRIT Awards 2023” on Feb. 11, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“A reminder that this is f**ked up,” Lizzo said after pouring the tequila into her boot. She then quoted a lyric from her hit “Good As Hell” that was appropriate for the occasion: “I got a bottle of tequila I’ve been saving for you.” She drank the tequila from the boot.

“How are you guys still walking if that’s how you take shots?,” Lizzo asked the crowd after doing her shoey. “I am scared that we’re not going to get through the rest of the show if I don’t start singing and singing soon.”

Lizzo is scheduled to perform in New Zealand on Wednesday. She’s slated to perform in early September as part of the “Made in America” festival in Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, “About Damn Time,” the lead single from her 2022 album, “Special,” earned platinum certification and won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

